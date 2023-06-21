Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Down 6.3%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 166,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 55,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Intrusion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 241.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 1.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

