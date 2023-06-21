Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Down 2.9%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

