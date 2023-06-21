Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,279.87

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $122,008.49 and $40,279.87 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00068651 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $43,349.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

