Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 1.9%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research firms recently commented on OPT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Opthea from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

