Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. 44,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile



Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

