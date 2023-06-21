Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading Down 2.1%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 28,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 73,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 183.83% and a negative return on equity of 105.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.