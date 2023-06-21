EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Up 1.4%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.75. 44,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 108,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZGO Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZGO Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EZGO Technologies worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

