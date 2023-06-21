Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 1.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

