QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $179.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,934.32 or 0.99990520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145887 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $179.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.