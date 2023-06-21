EAC (EAC) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $321,047.91 and approximately $24.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00289974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106991 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

