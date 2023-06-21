Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Hits $1,309.70

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $1,309.70 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014483 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00350497 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,010.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

