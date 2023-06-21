Optimism (OP) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Optimism (OP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Optimism has a market cap of $878.68 million and $315.73 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

