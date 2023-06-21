Nexum (NEXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,413.45

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $32,413.45 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

