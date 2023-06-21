HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,300 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

