Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

