Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

