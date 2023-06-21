Divergent Planning LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

