Wedmont Private Capital Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Booking by 82.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 17.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,636.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,641.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,449.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

