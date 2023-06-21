Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.