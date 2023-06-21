Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,796 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

