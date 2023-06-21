Wedmont Private Capital Has $750,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

