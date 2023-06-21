Wedmont Private Capital Has $706,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.48 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.