Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 744 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Progressive were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,736 shares of company stock worth $2,322,774 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

