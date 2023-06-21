Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,131 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

