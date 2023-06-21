Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

