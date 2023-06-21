Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,591 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

