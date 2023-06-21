Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,339 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.