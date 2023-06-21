Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $322.39 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

