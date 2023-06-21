Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 517.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

