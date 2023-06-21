UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.