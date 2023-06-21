UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VBR opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.