Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 3.8%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 78,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 48,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.