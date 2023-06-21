Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Down 0.1%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Meiji Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Further Reading

