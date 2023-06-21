London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 89,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 242,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

