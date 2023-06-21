RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.7%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

