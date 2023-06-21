The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.02 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.19). Approximately 1,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.20).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.75) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

