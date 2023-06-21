Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 0.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

