Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in forest management including planning, growing, harvesting, marketing and sales of trees in order to realize value from its timberlands, selling its fibre to regional consumers including lumber mills, pulp, and paper mills and other buyers of primary forest products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

