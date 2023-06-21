Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading 1% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.98. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.