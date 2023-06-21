Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Down 10.5%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 14,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers.
Featured Articles
