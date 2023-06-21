Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. 155,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 173,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

