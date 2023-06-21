PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Down 9.6%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

