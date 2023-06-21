Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. 448,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,643% from the average session volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $155.83 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

