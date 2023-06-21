Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOOV stock opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.