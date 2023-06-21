Wedmont Private Capital Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3 %

QCOM opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

