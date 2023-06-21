Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $366.11 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

