Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Orange were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Orange by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

