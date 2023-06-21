First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

