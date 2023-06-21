Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 17,279 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,525,000 after buying an additional 321,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

