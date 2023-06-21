DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:DXC opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

