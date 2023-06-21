CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $450,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.9 %

CCI opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

